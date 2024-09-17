Laura Woods and Love Island star Adam Collard announce their engagement

Sports presenter Laura Woods and Love Island star Adam Collard have announced their engagement.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, revealed the news by sharing a selection of pictures, some of which showed Collard getting down on one knee to propose to Woods, 37, while on the beach.

In an Instagram post, Woods wrote: “And just like that… You make me happy @adamcollard.

“Thank you @carbisbayestate – the place we fell in love and now the place we got engaged, you made it so special. What a summer x.”

Collard, 28, also shared a collection of images, including photos of Woods showcasing her engagement ring.

He wrote: “From dates & daiquiri’s to a Fiancé & a sprog on the way, our very own little team. My whole world. Always.

“@carbisbayestate where it really all began, the only place to do it x.”

A number of celebrities offered their congratulations including footballer Jack Grealish and former professional boxer Tony Bellew.

TV personality Jason Carl Fox commented “awesome couple” while former footballer John Terry said: “Congratulations to you both”.

A number of Love Island stars also congratulated the couple including Chloe Burrows, Andrew Le Page, Alex Bowen and Wil Anderson.

In May, Woods announced she had pulled out of hosting coverage of the heavyweight championship match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk after an accident left her needing emergency attention.

She said in an Instagram post that Collard had been her “hero that day” and acted “so quickly” after she swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade which shattered and cut her face and arms.

Collard appeared on series four of Love Island before he returned in 2022 for series eight, leaving the villa with Paige Thorne.