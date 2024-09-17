Emma Bunton and other stars send ‘get well’ messages to Jamie Theakston

Singer and radio presenter Emma Bunton is among the figures from the world of TV and radio sending well-wishes to Heart Breakfast host Jamie Theakston.

Theakston, who co-hosts on Heart Breakfast alongside Amanda Holden, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer following a biopsy after surgery.

An Instagram post said the “prognosis is very positive” and that he is “hoping to be back with you in October”.

Spice Girl Bunton, who hosts Heart’s Feel Good Weekend on Sundays and used to co-present alongside Theakston, commented on his post, writing: “Love you to bits.”

BBC TV and radio presenter Amol Rajan said “All respect and solidarity dude. We are right behind you” while Smooth Breakfast’s Jenni Falconer wrote “Get well soon JT. Sending love x”.

Theakston, 53, has been a fixture on the airwaves and small screen over the years, having presented children’s show Live & Kicking alongside Zoe Ball and Top Of The Pops.

Jamie Theakston (left) and Amanda Holden at Global’s Make Some Noise Night in London (Ian West/PA)

TV chef Jamie Oliver wrote “big love brother you got this sending love xxx” and radio and TV star Vicky Pattison said “Sending you so much love Jamie”.

Olympian Greg Rutherford wrote: “Wishing you all the best. Get well soon mate.”

Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby said: “If anyone can get through this it’s you. Sending all the positive vibes your way.”

At the beginning of September, Theakston shared a message on Instagram saying “S000 – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn’t sounded right these past few weeks – I’ve got you to thank … got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I’ve had removed this weekend -thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon – in the meantime…”, signing off the message with an emoji with a zipped mouth.

He previously presented on Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio 1, and joined Global in 2005.

Laryngeal cancer affects the larynx and according to the NHS website a main symptom is “having a hoarse voice for more than three weeks”.