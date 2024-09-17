Children’s TV series Balamory to return to CBeebies

Popular children’s TV series Balamory will return to CBeebies in 2026, the BBC has announced.

The show, about a nursery school and its teacher Miss Hoolie (Julie Wilson Nimmo), is to receive a revamp more than two decades after it first aired.

The two new series commissioned by the BBC are expected to include some of the original characters.

Kate Morton, head of commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education, said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie (PA)

“It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

BBC Children’s and Education said the new programmes would be filmed in Scotland, either in Tobermory, the original filming location of Balamory, or a location such as Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

The original cast included actor and comedian Miles Jupp as Archie the inventor, Andrew Agnew as Pc Plum, and Kim Tserkezie as Penny Pocket.

The programme became famous for its catchy theme tune, which began with the line: “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

In 2022 the BBC celebrated 20 years of Balamory by uploading episodes of the programme to BBC iPlayer.

The two new series will consist of 10 episodes each, and further information and cast details will be announced in due course.