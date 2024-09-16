Alan Cumming jokes Taylor Swift ‘stole my look’ at VMAs

Scottish star Alan Cumming joked that pop superstar Taylor Swift stole his tartan style from The Traitors at the Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Cruel Summer singer walked the red carpet in a design from Dior, featuring a yellow tartan corset and a tartan caped skirt, with the collection paying homage to Scotland.

Days after Swift stepped on the VMAs red carpet in the plaid ensemble, 59-year-old Cumming hit the 76th Emmy Awards in tartan.

When asked about fans remarking that Swift’s VMAs look was similar to his wardrobe as host of the American version of The Traitors, Cumming joked: “The b**** stole my look.”

He continued: “It was hilarious because actually in the next season… there’s a look I have that’s obviously very similar but I think it’s hilarious that so many people sort of said ‘Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming’ – which is a sentence I never thought I would hear.”

After the VMAs Cumming wrote on X: “Ahem, @taylorswift,” sharing a montage of photographs of himself in plaid alongside a photograph of Swift at the VMAs.

Cumming won the Emmy for outstanding host for a reality or reality competition programme for The Traitors.

The tense game show sees people try to identify who among them are faithfuls and traitors with a chance to win a cash prize.

The original show launched at the end of 2022 on the BBC, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.