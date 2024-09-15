Texas announced as headliner for this year’s Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations

Scottish pop-rock group Texas have been announced as this year’s headliner for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

The band, fronted by award-winning singer-songwriter Sharleen Spiteri, will perform their greatest hits at the Concert in the Gardens on Tuesday December 31 to usher in the new year, organisers have said.

The group announced their Hogmanay headline slot live on stage during a sold-out show at the Glasgow Hydro on Sunday night.

Their appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2024 will make them the first band to ever headline the festival three times.

It will also be their first performance at the event for almost 20 years, having last performed there in 2005.

They will be joined at this year’s celebrations by singer-songwriter Callum Beattie, with the event set to be hosted by comedian Susie McCabe.

Texas have produced 10 studio albums and sold 40 million records worldwide. They are best known for hits such as I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You Want and Inner Smile.

Their headline set will be punctuated by fireworks from Edinburgh Castle at midnight, marking the start of 2025.

Spiteri said: “We can’t wait to play here for a third time. So get on your glad rags and let’s party for the new year.”

This year around 45,000 revellers are expected to descend on the capital for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party.

City of Edinburgh Council culture and communities convener Val Walker said: ”The capital’s Hogmanay celebration is not only an Edinburgh tradition – it’s world renowned.

“It will be wonderful to welcome back the iconic Texas performing a career-spanning set.

“With Edinburgh’s own Callum Beattie joining them as a special guest, I’m delighted that this year’s Concert in the Gardens has such a strong Scottish line-up.

“It promises to be a fantastic party to welcome 2025, where gig-goers will have unequalled views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle.”

The full programme and ticket details for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will be released in the coming weeks.