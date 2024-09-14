Scuffle between Jane’s Addiction band members broken-up on stage

A scuffle between members of the US band Jane’s Addiction was broken up on stage by the crew, according to social media videos.

Lead singer Perry Farrell was performing when he appeared to become angry at guitarist Dave Navarro during a Boston show on Friday night as part of the Los Angeles-formed alternative rockers’ reunion tour.

Videos showed Lollapalooza founder Farrell, 65, elbowing Navarro, shouting at him and punching him, before he was restrained by a crew member at the Leader Bank Pavilion venue.

Dave Navarro from Jane’s Addiction. (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The crew member was then assisted by several others, including bassist Eric Avery, who held him down as 57-year-old Navarro, also a host of the tattoo reality series Ink Master, unplugged the equipment.

Farrell was then taken off stage and the rest of the other members came back on to clap for the audience and make the peace sign.

The show was then abruptly finished.

The band, who reunited after more than a decade for a tour, are next due to perform at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sunday, and Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday.

They are set to play a series of shows throughout the US and Canada throughout September and October.

The band is known for the songs Strays and The Great Escape Artist and has released four albums including Nothing’s Shocking (1988), Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990), Strays (2003) and The Great Escape Artist (2011).

In 2013, they were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Representatives for Jane’s Addiction and Farrell have been contacted for comment.