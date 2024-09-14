Claudia Winkleman has ‘no idea who’s going to win’ ahead of Strictly launch show

Presenter Claudia Winkleman said she has “no idea who’s going to win” the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing ahead of its launch show.

The 52-year-old, who will host the launch show on Saturday, also revealed that she does not know who has won until her co-host Tess Daly announces their name during the final episode.

The 22nd series of the dancing show will begin amid a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of its celebrity contestants, with an investigation launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former Strictly participant Amanda Abbington.

Claudia Winkleman will host Saturday’s launch show alongside Tess Daly (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Pernice rejects the allegations, while his fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show following the furore.

Speaking about the start of the new series, Winkleman said: “It feels a total honour and privilege, I love working on Strictly so much.

“I start getting excited in July, the fake tanning starts in earnest on September 1 and there’s no let-up until Christmas.

“I genuinely have no idea who’s going to win, Tess says the name and I find out with everyone else, it’s a magic moment.”

But Daly, 55, who has presented the show since its beginning in 2004, said she felt she was sometimes able to spot who will be the winner as early as the launch show.

She said: “I do think it takes a certain special something and not just talent alone, to capture the viewers’ imagination and go on to become the winner of a series.

“Not only have you got to have learned the necessary dance skills to showcase your talent but you also need to have won our hearts.

“Sometimes I feel like perhaps I can spot the winner as early as the launch show as it’s clear to see they have the full package.

“However, more often than not, I’m surprised along with everybody else.”

Speaking about her long tenure on the show, Daly added: “It’s such an honour to have been there since the very first show aired back in 2004 and now here we are about to celebrate our 20th birthday.

“My overriding memories of that first show are of being very nervous and very pregnant.

“But even then, there was a buzz in the air, like no other I’d ever experienced on a live television show. It felt so exciting, and it still does.”

Professional dancer Amy Dowden said she is ‘so excited’ to be back on Strictly (Ian West/PA)

The new series will also see the return of professional dancer Amy Dowden after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, when she found a lump the day before her honeymoon, and missed out on having a celebrity partner in that year’s series of Strictly.

The 34-year-old announced in February that she would return to the show this year, after a mastectomy and chemotherapy left her with “no evidence of disease” following tests.

Speaking of her return, she said: “I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family.

“I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show. It feels like it’s my first year again.

“I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.”

Strictly’s launch show will see its celebrity contestants paired up with their professional partners, and will air at 7.20pm on Saturday September 14.