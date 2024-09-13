Toyah Willcox: I’ll ‘channel my inner Ann Widdecombe’ on Strictly

Singer Toyah Willcox has said she will “channel my inner Ann Widdecombe” when she joins the cast of Strictly Come Dancing for its 20th anniversary series.

The 66-year-old, who fronted the punk band Toyah from 1977 to 1983 before going solo, said she “loved” the former Conservative MP’s “strength of personality”.

Speaking ahead of the series’ launch episode this weekend, Willcox said: “Ann Widdecombe, I loved her strength of personality, her conviction, her self-confidence.

Toyah Willcox will join the cast of the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing (Ray Burmiston/PA)

“I mean, that’s a real focus point for me. If I’m feeling I can’t do something, I just channel my inner Ann Widdecombe.”

But despite her Strictly role model’s comic performances, Willcox said some of her dances would “flow like water”.

Willcox, who is married to King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, added: “I love the idea of dancing. I think dancing is one of the most extraordinary things about being a human being.

“I just love it, I think it’s the greatest way of expressing and getting in touch with your emotions. Music has always made me want to dance, so it feels very natural to have said yes to Strictly.

“I’m looking forward to the flowing movement of dance. There are certain dances that flow like water and I’m really looking forward to that.

“The more frenetic stuff is going to be quite challenging, just because of my age, but I know I can do it.

“I move on stage still now, but the stuff that flows, that has a kind of zen about it (that) I’m really looking forward to.”

Elsewhere, fellow contestant Paul Merson said he had joined the show to give his mother “the credit she deserves”.

Paul Merson has said he will be doing Strictly Come Dancing for his mother (Ray Burmiston/PA)

The former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder said: “It’s because of my mum. I always say my dad played a big role in me becoming a professional footballer, but my mum doesn’t get the credit she deserves.

“She loves the show, so it’s nice for her.”

The 56-year-old said he thought there would be plenty of crossover between his skills on the football pitch and learning to become a dancer.

He added: “You need to have some coordination, just like on a football pitch, and that’s crucial on the dance floor, too.

“A good coach and quality teaching are the most important things. One lesson I learned from football is to always be around good players – and if things don’t go well, you can always blame the coach.”

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles, who will also be joining the show, said he was also leaning into his previous sporting experience to prepare for the show.

Nick Knowles says he has been following his old rugby regime in order to get fit for Strictly (Ray Burmiston/PA)

He said: “Once it was confirmed, I knew I needed to get back to fighting weight.

“So, I’ve been on a tough fitness regime, losing eight kilos in five weeks, with about four or five more to go.

“I’m following my old rugby training routine because I used to really enjoy the off-season, eating and drinking well.

“That’s the first part. The second part is the actual training, focusing on getting fit and losing weight to be ready to compete.”

The launch episode for the 22nd series of the BBC dancing show will air at 7.20pm on Saturday September 14, after a storm of controversy over the treatment of its contestants.

An investigation was launched by the BBC following allegations made about Giovanni Pernice by former Strictly participant Amanda Abbington, with the results yet to be made public.

Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour on the show and claimed she was subjected to a “toxic environment” while she danced alongside Pernice.

Pernice rejects the allegations.

His fellow dancer Graziano Di Prima has also left the show following the furore.