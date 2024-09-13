Tom Dean ‘bit out of my comfort zone’ as Strictly costume team gets to work

Towering three-time Olympic swimming champion Tom Dean has his eye on the Strictly Come Dancing podium after finally sourcing a pair of size 13 Cuban heels.

Dean, whose quartet successfully defended the 4×200 metres freestyle relay gold this summer, now joins a succession of swimmers – including Paris 2024 GB team-mate Adam Peaty – who have competed for the Glitterball Trophy.

While many Britons would struggle with the idea of wearing a swimming costume on TV – Dean’s regular uniform – the 6ft, 4in athlete’s dive into the ballroom deep end comes with adjustments of its own.

The 24-year-old told the PA news agency: “If you’ve seen some of the stuff they’re already putting me in then you’d be pretty blown away.

“It’s a little bit out of my comfort zone, maybe something slightly different from what I might wear when I’m out and about, but it is a lot of fun.

“It is incredible. The costume team, the stuff they’re able to do, everything’s having to be lengthened as well. That’s what I’ve realised.

“All the arms, all the legs, size 13 Cuban heels. I think they’re having to do all sorts.

Dean successfully defended relay gold with the GB quartet in Paris (John Walton/PA)

“In terms of actual dances, I’ve heard if you’re quite tall, ballroom numbers can look quite good because it’s all very rigid in your upper body, but then you’re supposed to just flow across the dance floor.

“I say supposed to, because I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to do that myself.”

Dean took home two medals three summers ago in Tokyo, where he became individual 200 metres freestyle champion as well as charging to relay victory.

Fierce competition for places at Olympic trials meant he missed out on a chance to defend his individual title in Paris.

It is difficult not to think of The Little Mermaid when Dean is describing his transition to the dance floor – a man who has had to adjust to a whole new world of competing upright, on land.

Dean (right) follows in the Strictly footsteps of fellow Olympic swimmer Peaty (left) (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s very, very new to us,” said Dean.

“The one piece of advice Adam gave me was it’s going to be tough on your feet, tough on your joints, because we do no impact whatsoever.

“We’re always in the water, we’re always weightless, but at the same time we’re used to tough days of training. It’s what we do. It’s what I’ve done my whole life.

“I’m competitive through and through. It’s my nature. It’s part of the job description. You’ve got to be cut-throat in this sport.

Costumers had to lengthen Dean’s outfits (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

“I’ve knocked people off the top of podiums, I’ve knocked people out of medals, and I’ve been knocked out of winning positions as part of the sport.

“I know what I’m capable of being in the pool or in the work ethic that I can provide in the Strictly training that we’re going to do.

“Look, I’m really good friends with everyone else on the team, but I 100% want to push this as hard as I can.”

Athletes often experience a bout of post-Games blues, something Dean is swerving by keeping himself as busy as possible, both with Strictly and the upcoming launch of his Tom Dean Swim School.

With more detail to be revealed in the coming weeks, the project aims to ensure adult and youth participants are equipped with potentially life-saving swimming skills and best-practice instruction.

Dean added: “I thought it would be fantastic if I could use my platform to get as many kids into the sport of swimming and as water safe as possible.

“It’s part of the national curriculum that every child should be able to swim 25 metres by the time they leave school, but unfortunately that’s just not happening.

“(Strictly) came up and I thought, why not learn this incredible skill, push myself, and ultimately it provides another platform and another opportunity to boost these things I’m passionate about.”