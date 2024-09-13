Michael Douglas meets Ukrainian President Zelensky: You’re an inspiration

Hollywood star Michael Douglas has hailed Volodymyr Zelensky as an “inspiration” as he sat down with the Ukrainian President to discuss the ongoing battle against Russia.

Mr Zelensky announced on social media he had a meeting with the 79-year-old US actor and his son Dylan to discuss “the situation in our country, cooperation with partners, support for Ukraine, and the fourth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen”.

The Ukrainian President thanked them for their support, adding: “We greatly appreciate that Michael and his son are genuinely interested in these issues and that their family stands with our country and people.”

He also shared a video from their meeting in which Douglas and his son can be seen shaking hands with Mr Zelensky and his wife before sitting down to talk with them.

In the clip, Mr Douglas reflects on how Ukraine has had democracy for several decades while the US has recently marked the anniversary of its founding in the 18th century.

The actor, who has served as a UN messenger of peace for more than 25 years, added: “Our problems, too much money involved in our elections and all that.

“But you’re both an inspiration and you’re a great reminder to our country about what democracy means.

“How everybody has to be responsible, democracy is a lot of work for citizens, otherwise you can go to a dictatorship.”

His son Dylan also discusses how he had noticed the air sirens being sounded constantly, adding: “Sort of reminding the youth of this conflict, how important it is.

“Not just for Ukraine, but for Europe, the West, the world.

“This is the frontline of good and evil and if we don’t win here, we lose everywhere.”

Douglas shares his son Dylan and a daughter Carys with his wife, fellow Hollywood star Catherine Zeta Jones.

He also has a son Cameron from a previous relationship.

The actor has starred in major roles over the years including playing Gordon Gekko in Wall Street and Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction.

He has also turned his hand to producing including for the 1975 psychological drama One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.