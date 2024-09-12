Orlando Bloom’s tribute to Katy Perry at VMAs: ‘She loves with her whole heart’

Orlando Bloom kissed his partner Katy Perry after paying a loving tribute to her on stage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Perry received the Video Vanguard award, which recognises lifetime achievement, at the UBS Arena on New York’s Long Island on Wednesday evening.

She follows Beyonce, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna who have all been previously honoured with the gong.

British actor Bloom, 47, presented the prize to Perry, who he shares daughter Daisy Dove with, by talking about what she means to him personally, and using her real name at the VMAs.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attending the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City (Doug Peters/PA)

The Lord Of The Rings star told the audience: “You fell in love with her as Katy Perry, I fell in love with her as Katheryn Hudson.

“You know her as a global superstar who brings love, light and her unique sense of humour to every song she writes and music video she creates. I know her as a mother, as a partner who brings that same love and joy to our family.

“In moments when we’ve most needed it, her music and the remarkable world she creates have brought a sense of joy and laughter, inspiring generations of people from all over the world.

“She loves with her whole heart and it’s kind of irresistible.”

He added “congratulations on this honour, baby, I’m so proud of you”, and referenced her seventh album, called 143, which 39-year-old Perry has previously said is what she calls her angel number.

Sliding down onto to the stage, Perry arrived and embraced and kissed Bloom while holding a butterfly.

The couple also showed public affection for each other on the red carpet of the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Monday, while kissing in front of photographers.

At the VMAs, Perry performed a medley of her biggest songs, including Roar, Teenage Dream and Firework.

She accepted her prize saying: “I did that all too on the first day of my period too, can you believe it.

“Thank you so much MTV for believing in my weirdness from day one and for helping artists extend their worlds beyond a song.

“There are so many things that have to align to have a long and successful career as an artist.

“There are no decade-long accidents.”