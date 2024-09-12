National Library to house literary archive of award-winning writer Jackie Kay

The literary archive of award-winning writer Jackie Kay has been acquired by the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The archive comprises 34 boxes of material that offer an insight into the life and writing of Kay, who was the Makar (national poet) from 2016 to 2021.

The material includes personal letters, manuscripts of poems, novels, short stories, plays, diaries and press articles.

Schoolbooks and university writing, early essays, family papers, notebooks, photographs, audio cassettes, prizes, awards and honours are also included.

National librarian Amina Shah welcomed Kay to the facility on Thursday morning, acknowledging the poet and novelist as one of Scotland’s most acclaimed cultural figures.

Kay said: “I’d never have thought, having kept all my old notebooks, jotters and letters for years, moved them from house to house to live in various attics or cellars, that they would finally end up in the best of all homes – the National Library of Scotland.

“And in the very best of company too – with Alasdair Gray, Muriel Spark, Nan Shepherd and Burns amongst many beloved others.

“My son said to me, ‘Mum you’re going to have nothing to do when you’re dead.’ It’s a comfort and an honour to know that years after I’m gone people will still be able to have a good old rummage amongst my things.”

Ms Shah said: “The National Library has the literary archives of some of Scotland’s most renowned authors, and now we’ve added another treasure to sit alongside them.

“This collection offers abundant insight into Kay’s work and life, which are often inseparable.

“As a former Makar, prize-winning author and major literary figure, Kay’s writing is widely known and in demand, and her archive is of significant research value to academics, students, biographers, historians and all fans of Kay’s work.

“We are most grateful to Jackie Kay for choosing us as the place for her archive. By doing so, she has ensured public access to her archive, which may inspire generations of writers and artists to come.”