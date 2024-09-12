Mr Bates vs The Post Office wins big at the National Television Awards

Mr Bates vs The Post Office, the ITV drama which renewed attention on the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal, has added another National Television Award to its list of achievements.

The four-part miniseries picked up the new drama prize at the annual awards ceremony at The O2 in London on Wednesday evening, seeing off tough competition from Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye.

Toby Jones also secured the best drama performance gong for his role as former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.

Toby Jones won the best drama performance award for his role in Mr Bates vs The Post Office (Ian West/PA)

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Collecting the award, actress Monica Dolan, who played Jo Hamilton in the series, said: “We were so grateful and proud (of) the audience response to this drama anyway, so to win this award is absolutely incredible.”

Dolan thanked the team behind the ITV drama, the actors and the subpostmasters for “trusting us to tell their story”, adding that it has been “the privilege of our lives”.

It was announced last week that the ITV drama had been awarded the NTA impact award for creating a “huge cultural shift”.

Former subpostmistress Ms Hamilton called out the Government for the lack of action on the scandal as she collected the award surrounded by fellow victims, saying: “I went to Westminster a couple of weeks back and saw the new minister and trust me, nothing has changed.

“Almost all of these people behind me haven’t been paid yet. And out of the group of 555, more than 300 haven’t been paid yet.”

Actor Jones said his award means “an awful lot, not just to me but to the extraordinary people who inspired our show” as he collected the prize.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate the real Sir Alan on his recent marriage to his partner Suzanne Sercombe and hailed the drama as an “extraordinary project” to work on.

The star-studded ceremony also saw Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly cement their status as kings of TV presenting as they won the gong for a historic 23rd year in a row.

Collecting the gong, Donnelly said: “Thank you – it’s really hard to put into words just how this feels and what it means to us that you take the time to vote for us.”

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly extended their historic streak in the best presenter category (Ian West/PA)

McPartlin described the gong as a “joy” and joked that one day they will not collect it, but tonight was not the night.

They also thanked their teams and families before reflecting on how their lives have changed over the years, especially since becoming fathers.

The duo kicked off their successful night by picking up the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for the reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, which they host.

Elsewhere, Kate Garraway completed a hat-trick in the best authored documentary category and dedicated the award to her late husband Derek Draper.

She won the gong for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which followed the final year of Draper’s life before he died in January aged 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

It follows on from two other programmes about his battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

Kate Garraway at the NTA awards (Ian West/PA)

A shocked Garraway said she “genuinely did not expect” to win this time but described the moment as “bittersweet” as she collected the gong.

As she brought her daughter and son forward to stand beside her on stage, she reflected on how they are half-way through the first year of “firsts” without Draper, saying: “It’s so strange to be here – this one’s for you Derek, absolutely.”

The Good Morning Britain star also praised her team who helped create the documentary series and carers across the country as she called for a system which better supports them, adding: “We need a system which catches us when we fall, not catches us out… I’m going to keep the fight on for all of you.”

The cast and crew of Strictly Come Dancing, who won the talent show award (Ian West/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing secured the talent show gong amid the BBC show facing a storm of controversy over the alleged treatment of contestants.

Co-host Tess Daly thanked all the fans who voted for them, saying the win is a “wonderful gift” ahead of the 20th anniversary series kicking off this Saturday.

Fellow host Claudia Winkleman also praised the “most wonderful team” behind the programme and the “brilliant celebrities who take part”, adding: “This means everything.”

This Morning lost out in the daytime category for a second year in a row, after they broke their streak last year following the furore of the Phillip Schofield affair.

Holly Willoughby arrives for the National Television Awards 2024 (Ian West/PA)

The programme’s former presenter Holly Willoughby, who left the ITV chat show last year, reunited with her former colleagues on the award ceremony’s red carpet.

Quiz show The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, took home the award instead, while The 1% Club won the quiz game show prize.

Davina McCall said she feels “so privileged” to work as a TV presenter as she collected the special recognition award.

After a compilation video of some of her presenting highlights, McCall took to the stage to thank her team and broadcasters ITV and Channel 4 for supporting her across her career.

“I love my job… I feel so privileged,” she said, before joking that she knows she has presented “some turkeys” over the years.

Stacey Solomon picked up the factual entertainment award for her reality show Sort Your Life Out, thanking the families who opened up their homes and hearts to her for the show.

Stacey Solomon won an award for her reality show Sort Your Life Out (Ian West/PA)

Coronation Street actor Peter Ash collected the serial drama performance prize for his portrayal of Paul Foreman, whose storyline followed his battle with motor neurone disease (MND), with the character recently dying.

He said it is an “amazing way” to end his time on the soap opera and thanked the Corrie team and the charities which supported him.

The Traitors also landed the reality competition gong, Netflix period drama Bridgerton took home the returning drama prize, and Emmerdale won in the serial drama category.

Veteran broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough won the expert award, while Mrs Brown’s Boys landed the comedy prize.

Comedian Joel Dommett returned to host the star-studded ceremony at The O2 in London, which was broadcaster live on ITV.