Jon Bon Jovi praised for persuading woman to come off bridge ledge in Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi persuaded a woman to come down off the ledge of a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, police have said.

The American singer-songwriter, 62, and his team were on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, by the Cumberland River, when they spotted the woman who officers said was in a “distressed” state.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNDP) wrote on X that the incident happened on Tuesday night, while sharing an YouTube video that has since been taken down for “violating” the website’s guidelines.

The original clip showed Bon Jovi, along with a member of his team, walking towards the woman in blue slowly and then engaging her in conversation.

They then help the women to get over the railings, and continue talking to her.

Bon Jovi then hugs her, and walks with the woman towards his team.

In a statement, MNDP chief said John Drake said: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

It was reported that Bon Jovi was in the area filming a music video, and his team were seen with camera equipment in the video posted by police.

The post by MNDP on X read: “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

Bon Jovi, and the Metro Nashville Police Department have been contacted for comment.