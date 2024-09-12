Chappell Roan dedicates her VMA to ‘queer and trans people that fuel pop’

Chappell Roan dedicated her best new artist gong at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to the LGBT+ community.

Roan’s 2023 debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess had a slow rise to number one in the UK chart, before becoming a chart-topper this year, and catapulting her to fame.

She appeared emotional as she addressed the VMAs, saying: “I dedicate this (award) to all the drag artists who inspire me, and I dedicate this to queer and trans people that fuel pop, to the gays who dedicate my songs to someone they love or hate.

“And thank you to the people who are fans, who listen to me, who hear me when I share my joy and my fears.

“Thank you for listening. And for all the queer kids in the Midwest watching right now, I see you, I understand you, because I’m one of you, and don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t be exactly who you wanna be, bitch.”

The US singer-songwriter, 26, has previously come out as gay, while speaking to fans earlier this year.

Chappell Roan as she accepts the award for best new artist during the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Roan is also known for the songs Good Luck, Babe, Hot To Go! and Red Wine Supernova, and has attracted fans such as Beyonce and Sir Elton John, who have praised her music.

Last month, she spoke out against the “predatory behaviour” towards her by fans as she admitted she feels “scared and tired” by the attention.

In the lengthy Instagram post, Roan said: “When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press… I am at work.

“Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out. I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they’re expressing admiration.

“Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”