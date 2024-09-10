White Stripes’ Jack White sues Trump for ‘flagrant misuse’ of Seven Nation Army

The White Stripes musician Jack White has launched a lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging that the former US president misused his band’s song Seven Nation Army.

Lawyers for White and his former wife and band member Meg White, both 49, filed court papers for “flagrant misappropriation of the musical composition and sound recording Seven Nation Army”.

This follows White previously saying he would sue over a video posted of Republican nominee Mr Trump on social media platforms showing him boarding a plane to the track.

White wrote: “Don’t even think about using my music.”

The band’s attorneys Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP called the song “among the most well-known and influential musical works of all time”, and claimed it was used to generate interest in Mr Trump’s campaign.

Lawyers for Jack and Meg White filed papers in court (Anthony Harvey/PA)

The post by his deputy director of communications Margo Martin said: “President @realDonaldTrump departs for Michigan and Wisconsin!”

The White Stripes’ lawyers claim that “as a self-professed sophisticated and successful businessman with decades-long experience in the entertainment industry”, Mr Trump should be aware of copyright law.

In 2016, the band denounced the use of Seven Nation Army during a pro-Trump campaign video for his first presidential run, saying they were “disgusted by that association”.

The White Stripes say the “new association” is “even more offensive”, as they oppose his policies and his bid for a second term, the documents to the US District Court – Southern District of New York say.

The band say they attempted to remedy the case, but after being “ignored” decided to sue for “significant monetary damages, attorney’s fees, and costs”.

Artists including Abba, Celine Dion, Ozzy Osbourne, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr and Foo Fighters have all objected to Mr Trump using their music.

Abba “requested the removal and deletion” of the use of The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen at campaign events.

Meanwhile, pop superstar Dion said the use of the song My Heart Will Go On was “in no way” authorised.

Steven Tyler of Aerosmith has also sent Mr Trump multiple cease-and-desist letters for him using his band’s tracks at political events.

The estates of Prince and Tom Petty have also demanded Mr Trump refrain from using the music of the late musicians, while Rihanna issued a cease-and-desist letter after he played her 2007 hit Don’t Stop The Music at an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.