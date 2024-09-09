Shirley Ballas: I’m shocked by number of families telling me of suicide loss

Shirley Ballas says she is “shocked” by the number of fans who approach her and explain that they have also lost family members to suicide.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge, 64, whose brother took his own life around two decades ago, has long raised awareness for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm).

The charity’s latest campaign unveiled an installation, running until Wednesday, at Westfield, London, featuring 6,929 balloons – each one representing a young person who has died from suicide over the last decade.

Ballas, singer Paige Turley and Made In Chelsea star turned BBC radio DJ Jamie Laing have all backed the awareness move.

Suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) unveils their Missing Birthdays installation at Westfield White City London, made up of 6,929 balloons that represent every young life lost to suicide in the last decade (David Parry/PA Media Assignments)

The Queen of Latin told the PA news agency that she hopes the campaign brings “youth suicide out of the shadows and into the public conversation”.

Ballas says she regularly reads messages sent to her from people who are “struggling” on social media, that she directs to the Samaritans or Calm.

She said: “I’m not a professional, and I do find that people come up to me… and lots of people always want to tell me about the loved ones they’ve lost.

“And it’s always quite a shock to me that so many people have lost loved ones to suicide so yes, I’m always there, I’m always listening.”

She also said that she does not “find it tough at all” to speak to people on this issue.

Ballas said: “If people want five minutes or want to share something, I try my best to give them the best amount of time that I can. It’s never an issue, and it’s never a problem.”

Shirley Ballas’ brother died after taking his own life (Ian West/PA)

She also said that she knows that intervention can happen “if people communicate”.

Ballas said: “My brother, he didn’t communicate hardly at all, so there was no chance to intervene with him.

“I think that what we can do as a nation is we can be more vigilant to the people that were around, so if they change their pattern, or if they don’t go to work, or if they feel lonely, or you sense they’re not being themselves, we can check in on people to make sure that friends, family, loved ones, anybody that you come across are doing okay.

“Don’t assume just because somebody might have a bright character, you don’t know what’s going on behind the mask.”

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, suicide rates registered in England and Wales last year were the highest in more than two decades.

Around three-quarters of deaths by suicide were among males, with the rate for women being lower. However, for women, it was the highest last year since 1994.

Ballas said: “I saw young women aged under 24 have seen the highest rise since records began, I was quite shocked to see that statistic.

“In the last 10 years, 6,929 young people have died by suicide, and they’re the ones we know about.

“Suicide is still the leading cause of death for young people in the UK aged between 15 and 24 so I’m thrilled that Calm are going to do this whole campaign about missed birthdays, a youth suicide prevention campaign. I’m delighted to be part of it.”

For more on Campaign Against Living Miserably’s (Calm) Missed Birthdays campaign, visit thecalmzone.net.