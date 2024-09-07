Jennifer Lopez turns heads at world premiere of Ben Affleck’s film Unstoppable

Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the world premiere of Unstoppable at the Toronto International Film Festival, amid her divorce from the film’s producer Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old stars in the biographical sports drama alongside Moonlight’s Jharrel Jerome, from Oscar-winners Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company.

Lopez turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet in a metallic glittering Tamara Ralph Couture gown tied with black velvet bows. She posed for photographs with Damon, while Affleck did not appear to attend the event.

Jennifer Lopez attends the premiere of Unstoppable (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Canadian premiere comes weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, following two years of marriage.

Unstoppable follows the real-life story of Anthony Robles (Jerome) who, despite being born without a right leg and growing up in a volatile household, earned his place as a college wrestler with the dream of becoming a professional.

Lopez stars as Robles’ mother, Judy Robles – who she introduced at the premiere.

“I have the pleasure to introduce (her) because it was a pleasure and honour to not only meet, but to portray a woman that poured her heart, soul, and her blood, literally, into her children, teaching them that nothing is more important than family,” she said.

“Against all odds and obstacles, she rose – leading by example to show her children that they, too, could be unstoppable.”

The premiere comes weeks after Lopez filed divorce proceedings, bringing an end to months of speculation over her marital status with 52-year-old Affleck.

The court documents were filed on the second anniversary of the estranged couple’s traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia.

The couple, who were engaged before a high-profile split in 2004, got married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Rumours began to swirl in May when it was reported the couple were no longer living together before Affleck was noticeably absent from the Met Gala where Lopez was acting as a co-chairwoman.

Later that month, Lopez announced she was “completely heartsick and devastated” to cancel her summer tour, assuring fans “I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary”.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Alamy/PA)

At the time, Live Nation said she was “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends”.

Lopez and Affleck were christened “Bennifer” by the media after their intial 2002 engagement.

They were due to tie the knot in September 2003 but postponed the wedding just days before the ceremony.

The pair called off their engagement in January 2004. Lopez later declared it as “the biggest heartbreak of my life”.

The estranged couple are yet to comment on news of their divorce.