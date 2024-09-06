Zoe Ball’s return to Radio 2 confirmed

The date for Zoe Ball to return to BBC Radio 2 has been confirmed by the broadcaster.

The 53-year-old broadcaster has not been on the The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show since she briefly returned to hosting on August 8, following a summer break.

Both Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills have been sitting in for Ball.

On Friday, a Radio 2 spokeswoman said: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

Ball, 53, took over the morning programme in 2019 from Chris Evans.

Chris Evans, with his replacement as Radio 2 breakfast show host, Zoe Ball (Sarah Jeynes/BBC)

Evans left the BBC Radio 2 breakfast slot after eight years, and went to Virgin Radio.

Ball was the first female host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show in 1998, a post she held until 2000.

She also co-hosted the BBC’s Saturday morning children’s magazine Live & Kicking alongside Jamie Theakston for three years from 1996.

Ball has presented the BBC spin-off show Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, and ITV’s reality competition show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream.