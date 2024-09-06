Taylor Swift cheers on Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on NFL opening night

Taylor Swift returned to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, marking the start of the new National Football League (NFL) season.

The pop superstar’s arrival at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City comes in the week an alleged document began circulating on social media, which supposedly detailed a pre-planned break-up between the couple.

Representatives for Kelce have reportedly denied the rumours to US outlets.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Swift arrived at the Chiefs home stadium wearing a double denim co-ord paired with knee-high red boots, as she was pictured in a suite before the start of the opening game.

The Shake It Off singer, 34, has become a stalwart at Chiefs games since first stepping out with Kelce as a couple in 2023.

Swift was filmed hugging and kissing Kelce on the pitch after his team became the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners for 19 years, with a 25-22 victory in overtime.

Kelce and the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, won their third Super Bowl in five years, following their 2024 victory.

This season they are hoping to become the first team in history to win three consecutive titles.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before the start of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

During the offseason, Kelce frequently appeared on Swift’s Eras Tour, making an onstage cameo wearing a top hat and tails preparing her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart on stage.

Swift later said in a social media post that she was “still cracking up/swooning” over Kelce’s debut in front of 90,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium, adding that she was “never going to forget these shows”.

Her attendance at the NFL opening game on Thursday comes after she made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour – a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

The billion-dollar Eras Tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album – The Tortured Poets Department.

Her final show will be held on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada.

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The pop superstar had been scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, but the sold-out shows were cancelled after police uncovered a plot by alleged terrorists.

CIA deputy director David Cohen recently addressed the failed plot during the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit, confirming that the suspects sought to kill “tens of thousands” of fans.

Swift said the incident “filled me with a new sense of fear” in a statement posted online.

Representatives for Swift and Kelce have been contacted for comment.