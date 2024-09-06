Linkin Park announce new female singer and eighth studio album

Linkin Park have reunited and announced a new singer, Emily Armstrong, who will join them for their new album and tour.

It comes more than seven years after the band’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, was found dead, aged 41, at his Los Angeles home on July 20 2017 after taking his own life.

The rock band, comprised of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell – “Phoenix” – and Joe Hahn, have introduced Armstrong of Dead Sara as co-vocalist alongside Colin Brittain as drummer.

The group return with the release of new single The Emptiness Machine which will feature on their upcoming eighth studio album From Zero.

Alongside the album the band have announced six arena shows in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota as part of the 2024 From Zero World Tour.

Co-lead vocalist Shinoda, 47, said: “Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero.

“This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking.

“Sonically and emotionally, it is about past, present, and future — embracing our signature sound, but new and full of life.

“It was made with a deep appreciation for our new and longtime bandmates, our friends, our family, and our fans. We are proud of what Linkin Park has become over the years, and excited about the journey ahead.”

Mike Shinoda and Chester Bennington of Linkin Park (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

He added: “The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created.

“We feel really empowered with this new line-up and the vibrant and energised new music we’ve made together.

“We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

On Friday the group will join Zane Lowe on Apple Music to talk about the legacy of the band and their future.

Linkin Park are known for songs including Numb and In The End and have had three number one albums in the UK chart with Meteora (2003), Minutes To Midnight (2007) and Living Things (2012).

The band’s London performance will take place at The O2 on September 24.

From Zero will be released on November 15 and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved via Warner Records.