Steve Coogan seen as Dr Strangelove for the first time in new pictures

Steve Coogan has been seen as Dr Strangelove for the first time in new pictures.

The Alan Partridge star will feature in Armando Iannucci and Sean Foley’s stage adaption of Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 film, which will be performed at the Noel Coward Theatre in London’s West End.

Rehearsals for the show began this week, with a picture showing Coogan pointing at the camera as the character, wearing a suit and glasses.

Steve Coogan will star as Dr Strangelove in the upcoming Noel Coward Theatre performance (Story House/PA)

Dr Strangelove is a black comedy which tells the story of an unhinged US Air Force general who orders a nuclear attack on the Soviet Union, while the president and his advisers attempt to prevent the bomb from launching.

Joining Coogan in the cast will be John Hopkins as General Jack D Ripper, Oliver Alvin-Wilson as Jefferson, Penny Ashmore as Vera Lynn, Ben Deery as General Staines, Richard Dempsey as Frank, Mabli Gwynne as Swing, Mark Hadfield as Faceman, Tony Jayawardena as Russian Ambassador Bakov, Dharmesh Patel as Lincoln, and Ben Turner as Colonel Bat Guano.

Foley, who will also direct the play, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled than to be working with such a talented and exciting cast on our version of Stanley Kubrick’s extraordinary nightmare comedy.

“I know from their amazing collective experience that every character and every situation will not only be seriously dark and terrifying, but also seriously funny.”

The production will see Coogan work with Iannucci once again, having worked with the writer throughout his career, including on early comedy series The Day Today, Knowing Me Knowing You With Alan Partridge, and I’m Alan Partridge.

The show will begin in London on Tuesday October 8 and finish on Saturday January 25 2025, before it moves on to Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre from Wednesday February 5 to Saturday February 22.

More than 20% of tickets for the show’s London performances are priced at £35 and under, with more than 1,000 £25 stalls tickets available to under-30s, and additional stalls tickets available to select charities across the run.

The under-30s tickets will be released at 11am on Friday.