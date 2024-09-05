Paula Abdul cancels tour to undergo medical procedure for injury

American singer Paula Abdul has cancelled a series of shows because she needs to undergo a medical procedure after being injured.

The 62-year-old talent show judge, who has appeared on the US editions of The X Factor and Masked Singer as well as American Idol, said she would not be able to perform gigs on her Straight Up! To Canada Tour.

On Instagram, she wrote: “It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained.

“In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

Abdul said she has had “multiple consultations” with her doctors and explored all the options, but a “minor procedure” will need a recovery time of around two months, meaning she will not be well enough to tour.

She did not give details of the injuries.

Abdul added: “I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart.

“I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together.

“I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.

“Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time. With all my love and gratitude.”

Abdul, who was also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, is known for the songs Straight Up and Rush Rush.

She won a best music video Grammy for Opposites Attract.