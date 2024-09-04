Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso crowned UK’s song of the summer

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter has been named the UK’s song of the summer 2024, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song, from her Short N’ Sweet album, marked Carpenter’s first to top the UK charts where it stayed for seven non-consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile her follow-up single titled Please, Please, Please takes second place in the official songs of the summer countdown, having topped the UK singles chart for five non-consecutive weeks.

Barry Keoghan starred in the music video to Please, Please, Please (Doug Peters/PA)

Irish actor Barry Keoghan stars in the music video for the song, which sees him arrested and in prison.

Carpenter recently became the first female artist – and only third overall – to land both the UK number one album and single simultaneously, while also holding the top three positions on the official singles chart – including a track titled Taste.

Meanwhile Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), the breakout hit for the US country artist following his guest feature on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album, has made the third spot on the songs of the summer list.

Rounding out the top five was Billie Eilish’s emotional ballad Birds Of A Feather, followed by Irish star Hozier’s first UK number one single Too Sweet.

The top 10 also included Eminem’s comeback hit Houdini in sixth place, and Benson Boone’s first chart-topper Beautiful Things at number eight.