Queen guitarist Sir Brian May says he had a ‘minor stroke’

Sir Brian May has said he had a “minor stroke” which caused him to lose control over his arm.

The Queen guitarist, 77, said he had the health scare about a week ago but he did not want to disclose it at the time, in a video on Instagram on Wednesday.

He said he was doing “OK” but was “grounded”, as he has been advised not to drive, fly or do any activity which raises his heart rate too high.

In the video, he said: “I’m here to bring you first of all some good news, I think, good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days.

“And I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned, happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm.”

Sir Brian said the experience was “a little scary” but praised the “fantastic care” he received from Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey.

He added: “I didn’t want to say anything at the time because I didn’t want anything surrounding.

“I really don’t want sympathy. Please don’t do that because it will clutter up my inbox and I hate that.”

He said he was “OK” but his movement has been restricted.

“Just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing. I’m grounded,” he added.

“I’m not allowed to go out, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high.”