Twickets caps Oasis ticket booking fees after ‘exceptional demand’

Resale site Twickets says it has introduced a cap on booking fees for Oasis tickets after seeing “exceptional demand”.

Alongside initial ticket seller Ticketmaster, the reselling platform has come under scrutiny from fans after some tickets cost more than the advertised price due to additional fees.

Social media users reported being charged as much as £138.74 in Twickets fees, which in the case of Oasis tickets were initially 14% of the base cost plus a 1% banking fee.

After the backlash, Twickets founder Richard Davies announced a £25 fee cap and has reduced to 10% the percentage it takes on tickets for Oasis’s first tour since the band broke up in 2009.

He said: “Due to the exceptional demand for the Oasis tour in 2025, Twickets have taken the decision to lower our booking fee to 10% plus a 1% transactional fee to cover bank charges for all buyers of their tickets on our platform.

“In addition we have introduced a fee cap of £25 per ticket for these shows. Sellers of tickets already sell free of any Twickets charge.

“This ensures that Twickets remains hugely competitive against the secondary market, including sites such as Viagogo, Gigsberg and StubHub.

“Not only do these platforms inflate ticket prices way beyond their original face value but they also charge excessive booking fees, usually in the region of 30-40%.

“Twickets by comparison charges an average fee of around 12.5%.

“Twickets is a fan-first resale marketplace. We have partnered with many artists, venues and events over the past decade.

“We help combat high prices and unethical reselling in the secondary market, and have worked with Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Take That and Stormzy amongst many others to provide a safe and affordable place for their fans to trade unwanted tickets.

The tour will be the band’s first since 2009 (Zak Hussien/PA)

“The face value of a ticket is the total amount it was first purchased for, including any booking fee.

“Twickets does not set the face value price, that is determined by the event and the original ticketing company.

“The price listed on our platform is set by the seller, however no one is permitted to sell above the face value on Twickets, and every ticket is checked before listing that it complies with this policy.

“Twickets is a small business and by focusing on resale-only doesn’t sell the volume of tickets that the major ticketing agencies do.

“Our booking fee goes towards the costs of running the platform, paying our team and ensuring that Twickets is a viable and sustainable business doing the right thing for fans.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received at least 450 complaints about Ticketmaster adverts for the Oasis gigs.

Other complaints came from the likes of Steven Morris, a deafblind man who was unable to get through on a Wembley Stadium ticketing line for accessible tickets, despite calling 800 times.