Lorraine Kelly says first grandchild is ‘absolutely beautiful’ and a ‘night owl’

Lorraine Kelly has described her first grandchild as “absolutely beautiful” and a “night owl”.

The 64-year-old was speaking on her show Lorraine, where she was congratulated, after her podcaster daughter, Rosie Kelly Smith, gave birth to Billie last week.

Kelly Smith had the child with fiance Steve White, whom she became engaged to in June, two months after revealing she was pregnant.

Speaking on the ITV show, Kelly said: “I don’t think I’m in order for congratulations but I’ll take it, baby Billie.

Lorraine Kelly with her daughter, Rosie, at Buckingham Palace (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Now you’ll like Billie because it’s like for girls and boys, she’s spelled B-i-l-l-i-e. She’s beautiful, I know I’m biased, but she is absolutely beautiful.”

She went on to praise the parenting skills of her daughter and her fiance, saying they had “taken to it so well”.

Kelly added: “Rosie’s great, she’s really taken to it, she’s super organised, she really has taken to it so well, and her Steve is an angel.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s already been changing nappies, he’s so hands-on.

“Everybody’s just so delighted and thank you to everybody for their good wishes, it means an awful lot.

“She weighs eight pounds three and she’s a bit of night owl, she’s up quite a lot, but she is completely gorgeous.”

Kelly went on to reveal that she had bought the pair a tartan baby grow after their child’s birth on Thursday August 29, and thanked the hospital staff who helped her daughter.

She said: “Can I just say thank you to everyone at the UCLH hospital, and Rosie says especially Tasha, Lesley and Leah, and James, the midwifes were amazing, and James was the anaesthetist and he was amazing too.”

Announcing the birth on Instagram last week, Kelly said: “I have been bursting to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents.

“I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures.”

Kelly Smith is the ITV presenter’s only daughter with her husband Steve Smith.

Kelly Smith and Kelly host a podcast together called What If? in which they discuss life’s defining turning points with celebrity guests.

They also went on a celebrity version of the ITV gameshow The Cube, and have hit the red carpet as a pair.