‘I never got a queue number’: Louis Tomlinson misses out on Oasis tickets

Singer Louis Tomlinson has revealed he lost out on getting a ticket to see Noel and Liam Gallagher share a stage for the first time in more than 15 years.

Tomlinson, best known for being in One Direction before the group went on hiatus in 2016, has long been a fan of Oasis.

Asked if he was able to get a ticket before the 17 UK and Ireland dates sold out, Tomlinson told Sky Sports at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza: “I didn’t, I was in the queue, but I never got a number… I did try, I did try.”

Some fans reported being held, before entering the numbered queue, and then being able to purchase tickets for the 2025 reunion shows. Others said they found their session on online websites abruptly cancelled.

Louis Tomlinson (left) and Charlie Lightening (Ian West/PA)

Tomlinson was also questioned whether the Gallagher brothers might send him a free pass, and he replied saying: “I have my fingers crossed.”

The Doncaster native has previously expressed his admiration for Oasis.

While promoting his Britpop-enthused 2020 debut solo album, Walls, he called Oasis “for me the best band”.

In 2017, he also told the BBC: “My whole mission with this album is to not write these Hollywood-esque songs that talk about some unfathomable crazy love story. I’m so bored of that.

“Because I’m from up north, I grew up loving the likes of the Arctic Monkeys and Oasis.

“And the way they tell stories is such an effortless thing. It’s real, it’s honest and it’s to the point, you know?”

For the music videos Kill My Mind, We Made It and Don’t Let It Break Your Heart along with documentary All Of Those Voices, he worked with director Charlie Lightening, known for working with Liam.

On X, Liam called Tomlinson “a top lad” and says he hugged him when they met.

Noel has referred negatively to One Direction but after Zayn Malik left the band and their 2015 record Made In The AM was seen to have been similar to Oasis’s sound, he called them “harmless” and said his “daughter was a huge fan” before she grew up.