Nicole Kidman stuns at Babygirl premiere in nude corset and velvet skirt

Nicole Kidman stunned in a nude corset and velvet black skirt at the premiere for erotic thriller Babygirl at the Venice International Film Festival.

The 57-year-old Oscar-winning actress stars opposite The Iron Claw actor Harris Dickinson in the film about a love affair between a high-powered chief executive and a much younger intern.

Nicole Kidman arriving for the premiere of Babygirl during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The film star, who was honoured with an American Film Institute life achievement award earlier in the year, took to the red carpet on Friday in a dramatic-looking corset featuring specks of black.

Her ensemble also featured a tulle element and fringe beading while the boning of the corset cinched her in at the waist.

Nicole Kidman stars in the erotic thriller (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The actress completed her look with pearl drop earrings, black heels and a light and dewy make-up palette.

During a press conference at the 81st festival, Kidman reiterated a commitment to putting her weight “behind a lot of women now, in terms of directors” such as Babygirl director Halina Reijn “to try and change the ratio”.

Harris Dickinson poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film Babygirl (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Kidman was joined by her co-star Dickinson, 28, who took to the carpet with slicked back hair dressed in a grey suit and light-coloured shirt.

The stars posed alongside producer David Hinojosa, co-stars Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas, and director Reijn.

Producer David Hinojosa, from left, Sophie Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and director Halina Reijn (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Other stars in attendance included Skins actress Kaya Scodelario, Riverdale stars Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart, Doctor Who’s Ncuti Gatwa and Casino Royale star Eva Mendes.

Scodelario, 32, who also stars in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, opted to wear a one-shoulder black sequined gown to the event.

Kaya Scodelario poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Babygirl will be released on Christmas Day this year, according to A24 Films.