Anais Gallagher criticises ‘ageism and misogyny’ over Oasis gigs ticket ballot

Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais has criticised “ageism and misogyny” among Oasis fans over who deserves a ticket for the band’s reunion gigs.

She hit out at those saying that long-term fans deserve tickets over young women who have discovered them more recently.

It comes after the band announced they were reuniting earlier this week for a run of gigs in the UK and Ireland, their first since splitting up in 2009.

In a TikTok post, she said: “One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets.

“Sorry, if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready.”

Anais was responding to another TikTok critical of fan reaction to the ticket ballot (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The 24-year-old was responding to another video posted by a user called Josie, who said she had seen people online complaining that “everyone now suddenly loves Oasis”.

In her video, she said: “What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them.

“They’re one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world.”

It comes as the pre-sale ballot for early access to tickets for the shows closed at 10am on August 30, and fans will find out if they were successful by 5pm.

Some fans are claiming to have already received links to the pre-sale on social media.

Ticket prices for the concerts were revealed on Thursday, with prices for gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium starting at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket costing £506.25.

Oasis will play five nights at the national stadium, along with five dates at Manchester’s Heaton Park, three at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, two at Dublin’s Croke Park, and two at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

To enter the ticket ballot, fans had to say who the band’s original drummer was, and were offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants were also asked how many times they had seen the band.