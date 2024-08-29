Molly-Mae Hague says she will ‘always have a lot of love’ for ex Tommy Fury

Reality TV star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague has confirmed she will not publicly disclose reasons behind her split from Tommy Fury but will always “value, respect and have a lot of love” for him.

The pair, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, announced they had split in separate social media messages earlier this month, with fans flocking to support Hague online.

Professional boxer Fury later described “false allegations” over his break-up as “horrendous” and “heartbreaking”.

Meanwhile, Hague addressed the break-up at length in a video uploaded to her YouTube page on Thursday.

“This is real life,” said the 25-year-old, who has a daughter named Bambi with Fury.

“It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt – as much as I wish it was – this is real life and it’s very sad, and it’s very deep.”

Hague said “it just doesn’t feel right” to talk about the reasons for the split publicly, “also out of respect for Tommy because it’s just not nice”.

“He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him, and obviously always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years, and it’s very, very sad,” she said.

Hague continued: “Everything over the last couple of weeks has really, it’s been a lot and been blown way out of proportion, and it’s all got a bit carried away with itself and the last thing I want to do is be fuelling that fire any more and stirring the pot when it just doesn’t need to be stirred.”

The TV star said the best thing for her is to “look to the future”.

She reiterated she is not “brushing it under the carpet” but publicly “it’s not something that I want to go into or discuss”.

The video comes a day after Fury addressed the split on Instagram.

“These last few weeks have been heartbreaking,” the 25-year-old wrote.

“The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

It follows speculation over the reasons the relationship ended.

On Tuesday, Hague posted a photo of herself leaning on a wooden railing, overlooking a body of water, on Instagram with the caption: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up on Love Island season five in 2019, became engaged in July 2023.

On August 14, Hague announced their split in an Instagram story, saying: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x.”

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said he was “heartbroken” to share the news, adding that Bambi was their “priority”.

The professional boxer, from Manchester, proposed last year at a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

The former couple also starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, together with Fury’s half-brother, former heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury.