Oasis receive ‘unprecedented volume’ of ticket ballot entries for reunion tour

Oasis say they have received “an unprecedented volume” of entries to a ballot for tickets to their reunion tour.

The Manchester band on Tuesday announced their first run of gigs in more than a decade, since they broke up backstage at French music festival Rock en Seine in 2009.

The band have told fans they will receive a confirmation email if they entered the ballot, which launched on Tuesday night.

A post on their page on social media platform X read: “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email.

“Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries.

“Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday, August 28, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

Those entering the ballot are being asked who the band’s original drummer is, and are offered the options of Chris Sharrock, Alan White and the correct answer, Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995.

Entrants are also being asked how many times they have seen the band.

It comes after Spotify reported a 690% increase in Oasis streams globally, along with a “significant increase” in UK streams.

The band’s album tracks and lesser known songs saw a “huge increase” in streams, with The Shock Of The Lightning, Bag It Up and Turn Up The Sun seeing some of the biggest increases.

Oasis will perform 14 concerts in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Dublin and Edinburgh as part of the Oasis Live 25 tour.

There are also plans for dates outside Europe.

Despite speculation that a Glastonbury slot could be in the works, the Worthy Farm event will not see Oasis on the bill, the PA news agency understands.

Announcing the tour on Tuesday, the band said in a post on X: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

News of their reunion was welcomed by famous faces including Alan McGee, who signed the band to Creation Records in 1993, and singer Tom Grennan.

McGee posted on Instagram: “Good for music. Good for them. Good for us.”