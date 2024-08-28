Michael Keaton leads Beetlejuice sequel stars at Venice Film Festival

Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara have reunited at the opening of the Venice Film Festival, where the film’s follow-up Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is being premiered.

Keaton, 72, who starred as the title character in the original film, wore a dark blue suit and black shirt as the festival opened on Wednesday, and he was seen posing and laughing with director Tim Burton, 66.

Ryder, 52, who played Lydia Deetz in the film at the age of just 12, wore a black dress. She was seen chatting with co-star O’Hara, 70, who played Delia Deetz in the original movie and wore a black and white striped outfit for the occasion.

From left, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega at the Venice Film Festival (AP)

The trio reprise their roles in the sequel, and will be joined by new cast members Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe, who were also on the red carpet in Venice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will see three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River, still haunted by Beetlejuice.

Lydia’s life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened.

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton posed together on the red carpet (Joel C Ryan/AP)

With trouble brewing in both realms, it is only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Meanwhile, Alien star Sigourney Weaver, 74, will receive the festival’s lifetime achievement award.

Sigourney Weaver will be awarded the lifetime achievement gong during a ceremony on Wednesday night (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Ahead of Wednesday night’s ceremony, she said: “I am truly honoured to receive the Golden Lion For Lifetime Achievement from La Biennale di Venezia.

“To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years.

“I proudly accept this award in celebration of all who have helped bring these films to life.”