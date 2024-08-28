Armie Hammer says he is selling his truck as he ‘can’t afford the gas anymore’

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has said he is selling his truck as he “can’t afford the gas anymore”.

The Call Me By Your Name star announced in a video that he would be starting his 38th birthday “in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles”.

Last month broadcaster Piers Morgan interviewed the US film star, who said he was “thrown” into a fire, with his career going into freefall following the emergence of a series of damaging accusations over explicit messages he allegedly sent on social media and an accusation of rape by a woman in Los Angeles in 2021.

Last year the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge Hammer over the allegations and the actor denies the claims against him.

In an Instagram video, where Hammer showed viewers his truck, he said: “I’ve been back in LA for a couple of weeks now. This is my truck.

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself because I’ve had pick-up trucks for a long time and I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and across country multiple times and on long road trips.

“And I took it for one last road trip to CarMax. This is not an ad for CarMax.

“This is because I’m selling my truck.

“Since being back in LA I have put about 400 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it.

Armie Hammer and his ex-partner Elizabeth Chambers (Ian West/PA)

“I can’t afford the gas anymore. This truck… kids home from the hospital, all that stuff.

“Amazing trips, amazing trips. But you know what? That’s OK.

“I got a new car. It’s tiny. It’s a hybrid. I’m probably gonna put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it.”

Filming the items in his truck, he added: “I have to clean all of this stuff out, all kinds of shit.

“But that’s OK. Here’s to new beginnings.

“It’s my birthday tomorrow. So August 28 I will be starting my birthday in a new car, in a new apartment, in a new life in Los Angeles.”

Armie Hammer during filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In his interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Hammer was asked about a claim that he told a former partner that he felt like a “god” when standing over them with a knife, and Hammer said he did not remember saying those things.

Addressing the allegations more widely, the actor said: “None of those people were hurt or upset because I pushed any sexual boundaries.”

He also said in the interview that he had been “incredibly financially irresponsible” and had a “big extravagant lifestyle” before the allegations.

Hammer shares two children with his former partner, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, and his great-grandfather is oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

He is also known for starring in Death On The Nile (2022), The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) and The Social Network (2010).