Molly-Mae Hague thanks ‘online friends’ amid split from Tommy Fury

Reality TV star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague has thanked her “online friends” amid her split from Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, announced they had broken up in separate social media messages earlier in the month, with fans of the 25-year-old flocking to support her online.

On Tuesday, Hague posted a photo of herself leaning on a wooden railing, overlooking a body of water, to Instagram and wrote: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up of Love Island season five in 2019, became engaged in July 2023 and have a daughter together named Bambi.

On August 14, Hague announced their split in an Instagram story, saying: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x.”

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said was “heartbroken” to share the news, adding that Bambi was their “priority”.

The 25-year-old professional boxer, from Manchester, proposed last year on a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

They starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, together with Fury’s half-brother, former heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury.