Mariah Carey’s mother and sister die on same day – reports

The mother and sister of pop superstar Mariah Carey have died in a “tragic turn of events”, according to US reports.

The pair, named Patricia and Alison respectively, are said to have died on the same day, although the causes of death are not yet known.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” Carey said in a statement to People magazine.

Mariah Carey arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills (PA)

“Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed.

“I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”