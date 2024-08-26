BBC teases tense court scenes of The Six during EastEnders trial

A new EastEnders trailer has foreshadowed tense court scenes of The Six during the trial of Dean Wicks.

The teaser sees Sharon Watts, played by Letitia Dean, in the witness box as the fate of Dean, played by Matt Di Angelo, is set to be revealed in new episodes of the BBC soap airing in September.

It comes after Dean was arrested and charged for the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), after being framed by The Six.

It was Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) who fatally stabbed Keanu in an attempt to save the life of her friend Sharon who was being choked by her fiance during the Christmas Day episode.

Linda and Sharon, alongside four of Walford’s other matriarchs – Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) – hatched a plan to cover up the crime and planted evidence to frame Dean.

The group’s motivation is partly retribution for his rape of Linda – for which he escaped justice.

The new trailer, set to the track Amy Winehouse track Back To Black, sees Sharon in the courtroom as The Six look on from the public gallery.