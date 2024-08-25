From Jedward to Kay Burley: Famous faces react to Oasis reunion rumours

Jedward and Kay Burley are among the famous faces who have expressed their hope that Oasis will reunite next year.

Liam Gallagher has fuelled rumours he could be reuniting with his brother Noel following their acrimonious split in 2009 after writing on social media that he “never did like that word FORMER”.

Industry insiders believe the brothers are set to perform a string of gigs in 2025, including shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park, according to The Sunday Times.

Following the reports, fans of the Mancunian rock band have intensified their calls for the band to finally regroup.

Irish duo Jedward celebrated the possibility of an Oasis reunion by reposting a video of John covering the band’s hit Wonderwall with American Pie actress Tara Reid in 2022.

In the clip, both singers donned metallic silver outfits as they harmonised on the famous chorus.

They captioned the post: “Celebrating the Oasis reunion.”

Sky News presenter Burley shared her excitement at the idea of the group reforming by posting a photo of the Gallagher brothers to social media.

“Don’t look back in anger boys. Please let it be true,” she wrote alongside the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Piers Morgan also shared a photo of him posing for a picture alongside Liam and wrote: “Oasis reuniting? I’m mad for it” with a trio of clapping emojis.

All On The Board, known for their creative London Underground boards, dedicated a message to the Gallagher brothers to mark the occasion.

The opening of the poetic message read: “From sharing a bedroom when they were young boys, to taking over the world with rock ‘n’ roll and making us feel the noise; two brothers from Burnage had a dream and created magic together.”

In the caption, the account also thanked the pair for the “good times” and the “music and memories that will live forever”.

It added: “Hope you get back together as brothers and if you reform Oasis that will be a bonus.”