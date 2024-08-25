Fans sceptical over Oasis comeback rumours but say band ‘should’ reunite

Fans have expressed their scepticism over rumours of an Oasis comeback but said the band “should” reunite.

There have been whispers of a potential reunion in the years since Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out in 2009, but the chatter has intensified recently amid the apparent thawing in the brothers’ feud.

However, music fans at the Leeds Festival, where Liam played a host of Oasis hits during his headline performance on Friday night, remained largely unconvinced.

Asked if he believes a reunion will happen, James, from Norwich, said: “I don’t think it will, but I heard today that the bookies aren’t taking bets for it anymore, which is a sign that it possibly could – but I still don’t think it will.

He added: “I think they should.”

Ben, from Leeds, expressed similar doubt: “I think if it would have happened, it would happen a lot earlier, but you never know – I hope they do.”

Benji, from Nottingham, made a similar assessment of the chances of the brothers from Burnage in Manchester finally burying the hatchet, saying: “(It will) probably never happen.

“I think they’ve still got the respect there for each other, but I don’t think it will happen.”

People in windy conditions during the Leeds Festival 2024 at Bramham Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lila, Rosa and Aziza, from Manchester, were also adamant that the rumours were not true.

“Even if they did, it would last like two months – they don’t like each other enough,” Rosa predicted.

Sophie and Chloe, from Nottingham, said they heard the rumours of a potential reunion at the festival on Sunday morning and called it “great news if they are”.

They joked the pair could be joint headliners at the festival in 2025.

Daisy, from Leeds, was an outlier in her confidence that Oasis will reform.

“We hear it all the time so, I don’t know, maybe next year?” she said.

Asked about her level of confidence that this time the rumours will prove true, she replied: “Yeah, 1,000%.”