Definitely Maybe? Liam Gallagher fuels speculation of a 2025 Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher has fuelled speculation that he could be reuniting with his brother Noel for a long-awaited Oasis comeback.

Fans have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since their explosive split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have circulated over the years but they have intensified recently amid the apparent thawing in the feud between the pair.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher fell out in 2009 (PA)

Industry insiders believe the brothers are set to perform a string of gigs next year, including shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park, according to The Sunday Times.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be on the cards.

Liam has fuelled the rumours by offering some tongue-in-check responses to fans who have flooded him with messages asking for confirmation.

After The Times posted the article on X, formerly Twitter, a fan said Heaton Park is a “terrible venue for concerts”, with Liam responding: “See you down the front.”

When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: “Next Friday.”

The rocker also tweeted on Sunday morning that he “never did like that word FORMER”.

It comes as the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe is set to mark its 30th anniversary this week with a special edition release.

Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been notably absent from the concerts, but during a show in Cardiff Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Liam also played a host of Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night, and is set to top the bill on Sunday for its sister event in Reading.

Fans were also surprised to hear Noel pay Liam a string of compliments in an interview released last week with music journalist John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records in honour of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on Liam’s performance on a number of their hits, Noel said: “It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude.

“I don’t have the same attitude as him.”

Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage brawl in Paris (Fiona Hanson/PA)

He also jokingly compared Liam’s voice to “10 shots of tequila on a Friday night” and his as “half a Guinness on a Tuesday”.

Last year, Noel joked in an interview on Radio X that he would “properly consider” getting Oasis back together if he was given £8 million.

Asked whether it annoys him when people ask about a reunion, he said: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just, it’s just whatever…

“I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.”

Formed in the 1990s, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become arguably one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The brothers went on to have successful solo careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.