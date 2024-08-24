Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood remembers Charlie Watts on anniversary of his death

Rocker Ronnie Wood has paid tribute to his late Rolling Stones bandmate Charlie Watts on the anniversary of his death.

The drummer, an original member of the British rock band, died on August 24 2021 in a London hospital at the age of 80.

Guitarist Wood posted a black-and-white photo on Instagram of him smiling with Watts, writing: “Miss you Charlie”.

He also posted a picture of a portrait of Watts playing the drums, which appears to have been painted by Wood, as it has his signature in the corner.

The Rolling Stones’ official Instagram page also described Watts as a “light so bright for all of us” in a tribute post.

With a photo of the drummer smiling at the camera, the band added: “Today, we remember him with much love.”

Last year, the band released their first studio album of original music since 2005, Hackney Diamonds, which featured two tracks recorded in 2019 with Watts.

Alongside frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards, Watts was among the longest-standing members of the Stones, which has seen a shifting line-up of musicians including Mick Taylor, Wood and Bill Wyman.