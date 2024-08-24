Justice return to London with Field Day set after deluge

Justice made their grand return to London with an electrifying set as the wet weather finally cleared at All Points East’s Field Day on Saturday.

The electronic duo, consisting of Gaspard Auge and Xavier de Rosnay raised the temperature at Victoria Park after fans braved a relentless deluge during the afternoon.

Justice opened the show with fan favourite Genesis, best known as the soundtrack to the Palme D’Or winning film The Square.

With the crowd now in the palm of their hands, the pair launched into Love SOS.

Beams of light shot across the park as concert-goers danced.

Auge and de Rosnay faced one another on stage, wearing glasses and dinner jackets.

Projecting Gallic cool, they controlled the crowd from start to finish.

Accompanied by stunning visuals and the mesmerising light show, they played a variety of back-catalogue hits including We Are Your Friends and D.A.N.C.E.

The performance marked the pair’s first live show in the UK since their tour six years ago.

Taking to the East Stage stage just before Justice, Mura Masa set a high bar.

The Guernsey-born DJ, real name Alexander George Edward Crossan, played variations of past hits including Boys A Liar and new release SXC.

However, a thumping remix of Panic! At the Disco’s 2005 hit I Write Sins Not Tragedies set the crowd alight.

From Gen-Z to Gen-X, the wedding disco banger had everyone singing along.

On the East Stage before Mura Masa and Justice were Romy and Shygirl.

The West Stage saw Belgian Icon Charlotte de Witte and Ireland’s Kettama play sets to crowds of techno devotees.