Jermaine Jenas apologises to female colleagues following BBC sacking

Sacked BBC presenter Jermaine Jenas has told his former female colleagues he is “genuinely sorry” for sending inappropriate messages.

The ex-Premier League player, who has been removed from the presenting line-ups of The Match Of The Day and The One Show, issued the direct apology after being allegedly told not to contact the two women due to “legal process”.

Jenas previously said he sent “inappropriate messages” but insisted they were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal.

The BBC has not offered details on why Jenas’s contract was terminated.

Jermaine Jenas has apologised (Nigel French/PA)

In an interview with The Sun On Sunday newspaper, he said: “When it was all unfolding and I knew I was losing my job, I asked HR if I could contact the two women directly and apologise to both of them.

“But because of the legal process, I wasn’t allowed.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to say sorry to them at that particular point when I really wanted to apologise.

“I really want to apologise from the bottom of my heart in terms of what I’ve put them through.”

Addressing the women directly, he added: “I’m genuinely sorry for what I’ve done to you. I always thought it was consensual and a two-way thing.”

The former footballer previously told The Sun he was “ashamed” of his behaviour and that he was “not a sex pest”.

Jenas, who is married and has four children, also revealed he has a “self-destructive streak” with his relationships and he is receiving therapy.

He added: “I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened.

“This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC.

“And I fell below those standards. I must take the responsibility.”

Jermaine Jenas said he ‘did nothing illegal’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jenas has been married to model Ellie Penfold for 13 years.

It comes after a BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas has criticised how his former employer handled his sacking and has said he will be speaking to his lawyers about the situation.

According to official figures published last year, Jenas earned £190,000 to £194,999 for his work on the FA Cup, Match Of The Day and the World Cup at the BBC.

His salary for working on The One Show was not in the public domain, as it is produced by BBC Studios.

It is the latest blow to the BBC after the Huw Edwards child abuse scandal and bullying allegations on Strictly Come Dancing.

Moments after it was announced he had been removed from all BBC presenting line-ups, Jenas began co-presenting a talkSPORT drive-time show with fellow former footballer Jermaine Pennant.

TalkSPORT said: “There are no plans for Jermaine to broadcast as a presenter on talkSPORT in the immediate future.”

Jenas appears on TNT Sports’ football coverage from time to time but it is understood he is not scheduled to appear for a number of weeks.

It is understood TNT Sports was unaware of the status of Jenas’s employment with the BBC.

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

Jenas has been a regular pundit on sports programmes Match Of The Day and Match Of The Day 2 and a presenter on BBC Radio 5 Live.

He has been widely regarded as a natural successor to replace Gary Lineker as host of Match Of The Day, but was noticeably absent from Saturday’s first episode of the new season.

During his football career, he appeared for England and played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

Jenas also hosts Formula E race coverage for TNT Sports but a Formula E spokesperson said the presenting line-up for the next series will be “carefully considered” after the last season finished in July.