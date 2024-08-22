Martine McCutcheon announces split from husband after 18 years together

Actress Martine McCutcheon has announced she has split up with her husband, Jack McManus, after 18 years together.

In an Instagram Story post, the Love Actually star said her singer-songwriter partner had decided it is best for them to go their separate ways and she has accepted his decision.

McCutcheon said their number one priority will continue to be the “happiness and welfare” of their nine-year-old son, Rafferty, and they “look forward to being parents together” for the rest of their lives.

In the post, she wrote: “After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it’s best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision.

“We are both so very blessed and grateful for our beautiful, nine-year-old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare has always been, and will continue to be, our number one priority.

“We both of course still cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.”

She continued: “Our love for Rafferty is something that will never waver or change and we obviously want to protect him and help him feel as safe and secure as possible.”

She said the decision to split has evolved over time and they are still “finding our new way forward as a family”, and asked for privacy at this “difficult time”.

Martine McCutcheon asked for privacy at this ‘difficult time’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

McCutcheon sent McManus “all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life” and said she will be “rooting” for him alongside their son.

She also thanked her followers for their support, saying: “Thank you all for the love and support, now and always… Martine xx.”

McCutcheon married McManus at Lake Como in Italy in 2012.

The London-born star started out in the pop group Milan but found fame with her role as Tiffany Mitchell in the popular BBC soap EastEnders.

She gained further international recognition with her starring role in Love Actually, as Natalie, an assistant to the Prime Minister, played by Hugh Grant.

McCutcheon has previously spoken out about being diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as ME, in 2011.