Writer James Graham to delve into ‘responsibility’ of TV dramas

US musician Will.i.am and writer James Graham will be among those addressing the second day of the Edinburgh TV Festival.

On Wednesday, Dear England playwright Graham will deliver the James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture where he will explore the “role and responsibility of television drama in shaping the political agenda and illuminating social injustices”.

James Graham with the Sherwood cast (BBC)

The prestigious lecture has previously been delivered by I May Destroy You creator and actress Michaela Coel, documentarian Louis Theroux, former Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow, and former Newsnight hosts Jeremy Paxman and Emily Maitlis.

Graham, who is also known for BBC’s Sherwood, Channel 4’s Brexit: The Uncivil War and ITV’s Quiz, will also look at “the role of arts and drama, and the future of public service broadcasters, in the new cultural landscape” following the election of a Labour Government in the evening talk.

Earlier in the day, Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am is set to delve into artificial intelligence (AI) and entertainment.

Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh first became famous on Coronation Street (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Voice judge has previously hailed the new technology as a “new renaissance” in music, and founded the company FYI that is an AI tool for those in the creative industries.

Elsewhere, presenters Ade Adepitan and Kevin McCloud will take part in a session about climate change and TV, and there will be spotlights on ITV, Disney+, Channel 5 and Netflix.

The managing director of media and entertainment of ITV Kevin Lygo, vice president of UK content at Netflix Anne Mensah, Ben Frow, chief content officer at Paramount UK and Liam Keelan from Disney’s EMEA team will give an insight into what to expect from their TV services in the months ahead.

Other speakers include Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh on soaps.

The Edinburgh TV Festival will continue until Friday.