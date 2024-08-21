Taylor Swift says scrapping Vienna shows over terror plot filled her with ‘fear’

Taylor Swift has said an alleged terror plot which led to the cancellation of three Eras Tour shows in Vienna “filled me with a new sense of fear”.

The pop superstar had been scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium in early August, but the sold-out shows were cancelled after police reportedly uncovered a plot by terrorists.

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating,” 34-year-old Swift said in a post on Instagram.

“The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.

“But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

Swift said she was “heartened by the love and unity” she saw from fans who “banded together” after the news broke.

“I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London.

“My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us.

Swift also addressed online criticism for not issuing a statement after the Vienna shows were cancelled.

“Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows,” she said.

“In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to.

“My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that.”

The cancelled Vienna dates formed part of the European leg of her Eras Tour, which concluded on Tuesday in London.

Swift made history as the first solo artist to perform at Wembley Stadium eight times in a single tour, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his Bad Tour in 1988.

Taylor Swift described breaking Wembley records as a ‘dizzying honour’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was the most dizzying honour to become the first solo artist to play Wembley eight times in one tour,” Swift said.

The US singer said she felt a “rollercoaster of emotions” walking on stage in London, with five shows closing the tour in the last week after three in June, but described it as “a beautiful dream sequence”.

“All five crowds at Wembley Stadium were bursting with passion, joy, and exuberance,” she said.

“The energy in that stadium was like the most giant bear hug from 92,000 people each night, and it brought me back to a place of carefree calm up there.”

Swift described performing new track Florida!!! with Florence Welch from Florence + The Machine as “unforgettable”, while bringing Ed Sheeran on stage “took me right back to our old Red Tour memories”.

Taylor Swift performs on stage with surprise guest Ed Sheeran (Natasha Leake/PA)

He previously performed on her The Red Tour, which ran from 2013 to 2014, and in 2022 he re-released The Joker And The Queen as a duet with Swift.

Swift signed off the post, writing: “To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories.

“You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with. We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest.

“Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime.”