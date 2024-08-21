Catherine Tate to host the BBC’s Doctor Who Prom

Comedian Catherine Tate is to host the Doctor Who Prom, the BBC has announced.

The British actress, 54, played the Doctor’s companion, Donna Noble, on the long-running sci-fi series and returned to the show in 2023, alongside David Tennant, for the 60th anniversary specials.

Tate said: “I’m delighted to be hosting this spectacular BBC Prom celebrating all things Doctor Who at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

“I am so looking forward to immersing myself in the music of the brilliantly enduring, shape-shifting Whoniverse, and celebrating the Doctors’ adventures (and maybe a few monsters) with you all.”

The BBC Proms, a classical music festival held every summer in London, previously welcomed Doctor Who-themed events in 2008, 2010 and 2013.

This year’s Doctor Who Prom will be conducted by Alastair King and performed by the orchestra that records the Doctor Who soundtrack, the BBC National Orchestra Of Wales.

They will be joined by the London Philharmonic Choir, international star soprano Aida Garifullina and singers Shahid Abbas Khan, Hollie Buhagiar, Lucie Jones and Tobias Turley.

Catherine Tate during filming of Doctor Who in Bristol in 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

The event will celebrate the latest adventures of the Doctor and feature music from the 60th-anniversary specials as well as pieces from the most recent series, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Time Lord and former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Alongside the music of composer Murray Gold, the Prom will also feature Segun Akinola’s music which was specially created for Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor.

The Doctor Who Prom will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday August 26 with two performances at 2.30pm and 7pm, with the later concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and available on BBC Sounds for 30 days.

It will be audio-described by Tina Fibert and British sign language-interpreted.

The concert will be shown on the BBC later in the year.