Taylor Swift packs final London Eras Tour show full of surprises

Taylor Swift brought out musical guests, debuted surprise songs and premiered a brand-new music video during her final Eras Tour show in London.

The pop superstar, 34, performed the last of five nights at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of the European leg of her tour.

The billion-dollar tour takes fans through her back catalogue, including hits from albums 1989, Red, Midnights and her latest chart-topping 11th studio album – The Tortured Poets Department.

A surprise came when Swift debuted a new music video to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart from the latest album.

It features backstage footage of the singer during the tour.

The almost four-minute-long video features Swift’s background dancers and tour crew, alongside behind-the-scenes clips of how she travels under the stage between sets.

Meanwhile, another surprise came when Swift took to the piano to perform the track So Long, London, live for the first time.

It is the fifth song on her latest album – the slot reserved for the most meaningful track on each of her albums – and is thought to contain references to her ex-boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

The new album also features a song Swift wrote with British group Florence + The Machine titled Florida!!!

Frontwoman Welch, 37, surprised Swift fans by arriving on stage to perform the track accompanied by an impressive light show.

The singers, who were both sporting white gowns, have been friends for many years with Welch previously revealing she had sought relationship advice from Swift.

Meanwhile Swift’s friend and long-term collaborator, music producer Jack Antonoff, also appeared on stage to perform Death By A Thousand Cuts from her 2019 album titled Lover for the first time.

The pair both played acoustic guitar for the number, which was a mash-up with Getaway Car from the 2017 album Reputation.

Among those in the audience were the Haim sisters, as well as Oscar-nominated British actress Emily Blunt and her husband, The Office star John Krasinski – who appeared to have brought their two daughters to the show.

Taylor Swift performing on stage (Liam McBurney/PA)

It comes days after Ed Sheeran also surprised fans by making a surprise appearance.

The US hitmaker performed one verse of Everything Has Changed, which features Sheeran, before bringing out the Suffolk singer to rapturous applause from the crowd.

They blended the song with End Game, which they also collaborated on, and 33-year-old Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, which marked the beginning of her “surprise songs”.

Taylor Swift performs on stage with surprise guest, Ed Sheeran (Natasha Leake/PA)

Security outside Wembley had been heightened during Swift’s latest string of London dates after three of her shows in Austria were cancelled over an alleged terror plot.

In July, Swift paid tribute to victims of the Southport attack in which three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing at a holiday club event themed on the singer.

Pop superstar Swift has nine dates left on her Eras Tour, which will take place in Canada from November 14, with her final show on December 8.

The final London show also marked the last opening performance for US rock band Paramore, with singer Gracie Abrams taking over for the last nine opening slots of the tour.