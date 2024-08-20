Mr Bates vs The Post Office among National Television Awards shortlisted shows

Mr Bates vs The Post Office has been shortlisted for a National Television Award after the ITV drama drew renewed attention to the subpostmasters who were wrongly prosecuted during the Horizon IT scandal.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and given criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015, as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

The TV drama, which shone a light on the issue, has been nominated in the new drama category, but it will face tough competition from Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, romantic drama One Day and thrillers Fool Me Once and Red Eye.

Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd (Lucy North/PA)

Actor Toby Jones has received a nod in the drama performance category for his role as former subpostmaster Sir Alan Bates, one of more than 550 claimants who have brought legal action against the Post Office.

Actress Jessica Gunning has also been nominated for the gong for her role as Martha Scott in dark comedy thriller Baby Reindee, in which her character stalks comedian Donny Dunn after he offers her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

The drama, inspired by the real-life experiences of the show’s creator, comedian Richard Gadd hit the headlines after Fiona Harvey, who came forward claiming to be the inspiration behind Martha, took legal action against Netflix, alleging the story is inaccurate.

Gadd previously asked viewers not to speculate over the people who inspired the series.

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan is among those shortlisted for the prize for her role as Maya Stern, and Brenda Blethyn for her starring role in Vera, and Vicky McClure’s role as Lana Washington in crime thriller Trigger Point.

The returning drama prize will also be hotly contested, as Vera and Trigger Point are nominated against Netflix hit Bridgerton, royal drama The Crown, and medical drama Call The Midwife.

Kate Garraway (Ian West/PA)

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway has been nominated in best authored documentary again, for Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story, which followed the final year of her husband Derek Draper’s life, before he died in January aged 56, after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid.

Her latest documentary followed on from two other programmes about his battle with Covid and her struggles navigating the care system, which both picked up NTA gongs in the category in 2021 and 2022.

Former England captain David Beckham and pop star Robbie Williams are also shortlisted for their Netflix docuseries, and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis for her documentary which explores attitudes to the deaf community, and comedian Rhod Gilbert, for his, in which explores his cancer treatment.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will seek to extend their winning streak in the TV presenter category to a historic 23rd year.

The presenting duo will go head to head with This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman, The Chase and Gladiators host Bradley Walsh and and TV star Stacey Solomon.

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will seek to hold on to their best TV presenter gong (Ian West/PA)

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win is also up for best quiz game show, while I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway are nominated for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award.

This Morning will be hoping to regain the best daytime show crown after loosing it last year after a winning streak, amid the furore of the Phillip Schofield affair.

The ITV morning programme, which is now fronted by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley after Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left in 2023, will compete against reigning winners The Repair Shop, The Chase, Loose Women and Deal Or No Deal.

In the serial drama category classic soaps Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and Casualty will battle it out, while in the reality competition Celebrity Big Brother, Love Island, Race Across The World, The Apprentice and The Traitors are nominated.

The final round of voting will begin ahead of the award ceremony on September 11 at London’s O2 arena, which British comedian Joel Dommett will return to host.