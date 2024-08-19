Vito Coppola says Strictly stars ‘support each other’ like ‘a big family’

Strictly Come Dancing’s Vito Coppola has said stars of the show “support each other” like “a big family” amid the controversy over allegations about the treatment of a number of contestants.

The BBC One programme is returning to screens this autumn following the claims, which led to the corporation conducting an investigation, which has not yet been published.

Coppola, 31, who won the competition last year alongside his celebrity dance partner Ellie Leach, was asked by BBC News whether he was shocked by the claims.

“Honestly, we are like a big family. And like a big family we support each other”, he said.

Winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“We are like brother, and sister and cousin.”

He added: “This year is going to be a beautiful year because it’s the 20th anniversary of Strictly, and every year I say, ‘Oh, this is the best year’, and after the next year there is something even better, some people don’t believe me.”

He continued: “This year we are preparing magical and beautiful numbers with the pros.”

Speaking about the training, he added: “That’s my favourite part, teaching. Because when you teach you give a part of your knowledge, a part of your experience.

“I’ll tell you something, when I teach I feel even happier than when sometimes I do a performance.

“Because, when you see your students performing and doing beautiful and incredible (things), sometimes I get almost emotional because you give all yourself in that little step in that routine.”

Coppola added that he teaches in a way where he adapts himself to his student.

Actress Amanda Abbington was the first to allege “inappropriate” behaviour and claimed in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine that she was subject to a “toxic environment” while on Strictly alongside professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore has also alleged that she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” during her stint on Strictly in 2016 alongside Pernice.

Italian dancer Pernice has always “rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

In July, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima revealed his exit from the show following allegations about his treatment of his 2023 celebrity dance partner, former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

This year’s Strictly celebrities include Olympian Tom Dean, JLS member JB Gill, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and reality TV star Pete Wicks.